© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Guest artists abound in Battle Creek Symphony’s “Holiday Magic”

WMUK
Published December 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST
Gleaming ornaments
Flickr user Shazam791. All Creative Commons license
Gleaming ornaments

Tony-nominated performer Christiane Noll, cellist/songwriter Jordan Hamilton, the Shari Rarick Dance Company, the Battle Creek Community Chorus and the Lakeview HS Chamber Choir will all share the stage for “Holiday Magic,” the Battle Creek Symphony’s concert set for 7:30 pm on Saturday, Dec 9 at W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. Music director Anne Harrigan joined Cara Lieurance to share the details.

For more information and tickets, visit the Battle Creek Symphony website.