Guest artists abound in Battle Creek Symphony’s “Holiday Magic”

Tony-nominated performer Christiane Noll, cellist/songwriter Jordan Hamilton, the Shari Rarick Dance Company, the Battle Creek Community Chorus and the Lakeview HS Chamber Choir will all share the stage for “Holiday Magic,” the Battle Creek Symphony’s concert set for 7:30 pm on Saturday, Dec 9 at W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. Music director Anne Harrigan joined Cara Lieurance to share the details.

For more information and tickets, visit the Battle Creek Symphony website.