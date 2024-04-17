© 2024 WMUK
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published April 17, 2024 at 5:06 AM EDT

China urged to help ease Mideast tensions. Senate kicks off impeachment trial of the Homeland Security secretary. Coral reefs undergo a mass bleaching event which could soon be the worst on record.

