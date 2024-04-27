'Wait Wait' for April 27, 2024: With Not My Job guest Renée Elise Goldsberry

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Renée Elise Goldsberry and panelists Shantira Jackson, Jason Isbel and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Gold Medal For Heart Health; It's Avian Again; Fashionable Feet

Panel Questions

This Spring's Hottest Wedding Trend

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three untold stories of prodigies, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Renée Elise Goldsberry on buried gold

Renée Elise Goldsberry won a Tony and Grammy for her role in Hamilton, and currently stars in Netflix's Girls5Eva. She may Goldsberry, but what does she know about buried gold?

Panel Questions

A Literal Beer Belly; Bluey Goes Gray

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Meh Birthday Gift; Pyro Puppy; A Boa Ban Down Under

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big heartwarming story out of this summer's Olympic Games.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.