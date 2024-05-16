Michigan’s unemployment rate remains at 3.9% in April

Michigan’s jobless rate remained steady in April at 3.9% -- the fourth consecutive month the number registered at 4% or less.

The monthly employment report was released Thursday by the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics.

Manufacturing and finance employment have dipped but that’s being made up in other sectors, said Labor Market Information Director Wayne Rourke.

“The big gains, they’re in industries like health care, they’re in industries like government,” he told Michigan Public Radio. “Construction’s doing very well, where the rest of them are just moving up and down a little every month and kind of staying flat.”

Overall, the report said non-farm employment in Michigan rose by about 37,000 jobs since the beginning of the year.

Rourke said Michigan’s jobs report is similar to what is happening in other states.

“Most of them are under 4 percent,” he said. “The U.S. actually matches Michigan this month. So the story that we’re telling in Michigan is similar across most states – the jobless rates are really, really low and the payroll jobs have been increasing.”

Total employment in Michigan advanced by 1.1% since the beginning of the year. That is higher than the 0.3% national growth figure over the same period.

