Police officers clear encampment on Ann Arbor's UM Diag

Updated 11:13 a.m.: Kim Broekhuizen, Director of Public Affairs for the university, confirmed four arrests were made this morning. She said they did not have any additional information.

Updated 10:56 a.m.: The Ann Arbor Police Department released the following statement:

"On the morning of May 21, 2024, the Ann Arbor Police Department responded to North University and Church after being requested by the University of Michigan Police Department to assist with traffic control around campus. The AAPD was not involved with the clearing of protesters on the University of Michigan campus and made no arrests connected to the protest."

This is a developing story.

Update 9:17 a.m.: After being removed from a nearly one-month-long tent encampment on the University of Michigan Diag, protesters are planning to gather in front of the Washtenaw County Jail, where they say some of their fellow protesters have been taken after being arrested.

University of Michigan police have not confirmed the arrests.

Student protester Ryan Mersol-Barg said protesters had expected the police action for some time and had prepared for it.

"They used batons to beat us, they used pepper spray — a lot of pepper spray — they shoved, they grabbed, they hit people on the head. We have, I believe, somebody with a dislocated shoulder or broken bone. The brutality was very apparent," Mersol-Barg said. "What they're not counting on though -- and this is something we've seen across the country -- is that when they use police brutality to attempt to put down the movement, it inspires people to our side."

——————————————

Police in Ann Arbor have removed protesters on the University of Michigan Diag.

The protesters are opposed to Israel's actions in Gaza and have been calling for the university to divest from businesses with ties to Israel.

Officers in riot gear moved in on the group early Tuesday morning.

Police used pepper spray to move the people back.

"I was sprayed directly in the face," said Josiah Walker. Walker says once the protesters were cleared the police began indiscriminately throwing everything in to dump trucks, including people's personal belongings.

In a letter to the university community this morning, University of Michigan President Santa Ono cited fire hazards and other safety concerns as one reason for the move.

Ono says protesters refused to remove barriers around the camp, stop overloading power sources, and stop using open flames.

The U of M president also cited some incidents including vandalism on the campus diag and said the rights to protest "are not limitless."

Additional police officers on scene removed people from the Diag encampment and were cleaning up tents and debris this morning.

In an morning email to the campus community, University of Michigan President Santa Ono said the university will provide multiple opportunities in the coming year to discuss and debate these issues, but that there is no place for violence or intimidation.

The University of Michigan owns Michigan Public's broadcast license.

