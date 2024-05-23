© 2024 WMUK
WMUK wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award

WMUK
Published May 23, 2024 at 10:53 AM EDT
Stacy Chambliss has her blond hair in a ponytail. She's looking directly in the camera, with her arm on a balcony deck rail. She's wearing a heather gray crew neck shirt and hoop earrings.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Stacy Chambliss says the decision to move her was something "they should have made me aware (of) and given me the option, back in December, if I felt I needed to go somewhere else. They made that decision for me, and didn't tell me. And that was my life that was on the line."

WMUK's series It Happens Here advances to the National Murrow Award competition

WMUK’s five-part series on the experiences of one human trafficking survivor from Kalamazoo has been recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). It Happens Here won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for best news series in small market radio. It is now under consideration for a national Murrow Award.

The series focused on Stacy Chambliss, who was trafficked for two months in 2019. She reached out to WMUK in 2022, saying she wanted her voice to be heard. It Happens Here focused on how traffickers operate, and the systemic failures around Chambliss’ case.

It Happens Here also won a Broadcast Excellence Award for Mini-Documentary or Series in the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Public Radio Group 1 of the Broadcast Excellence Awards.

A one-hour documentary aired in January that included much of the reporting from the series with updates and additional information.