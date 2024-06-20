GOP lawmaker held in jail after alleged incident including shots fired

A Republican state lawmaker remains jailed in Lansing following his arrest early Thursday for “a felony-level offense” after police officers responded to a report of shots fired.

First-term Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) missed Thursday’s House session and several record roll call votes and may have to wait in jail until Saturday for his arraignment. A statement from the Lansing Police Department said a report will likely be presented to the prosecutor on Friday.

“Additional investigation is still underway, and we expect to present the case for review to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office tomorrow for charges,” it said.

In a Facebook post, Friske’s reelection campaign appeared to try to link the arrest to the upcoming GOP primary and a “deep state” conspiracy.

“As many of us know, Rep. Friske is always exercising his 2nd Amendment right,” it said.

The campaign also called the timing of the arrest “highly suspect” as absentee ballots will be mailed soon and claimed without evidence that Friske’s primary challenger, Parker Fairbairn, has “deep-state ties.”

The district, which comprises the northwestern tip of the Lower Peninsula and the eastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, is solidly Republican. A spokesman for House Minority Leader Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) did not respond to a request for comment.