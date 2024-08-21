Live NPR Coverage from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago
Watch NPR's live video coverage of the Democratic National Convention
Democrats are holding their national presidential nominating convention in Chicago. Watch NPR's live video convention coverage here.
For the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will formally accept the Democratic nomination for Vice President. Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the Presidential nomination during the final night of the convention on Thursday.
Follow along for the latest from NPR on the Democratic National Convention.