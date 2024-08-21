© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live NPR Coverage from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

WMUK
Published August 21, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT

Watch NPR's live video coverage of the Democratic National Convention

Democrats are holding their national presidential nominating convention in Chicago. Watch NPR's live video convention coverage here.

For the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will formally accept the Democratic nomination for Vice President. Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the Presidential nomination during the final night of the convention on Thursday.

Follow along for the latest from NPR on the Democratic National Convention.