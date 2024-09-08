Sunday Puzzle: Antonyms Attract
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Change one letter in each of them to get a pair of antonyms.
Ex. Bloat & Sick --> Float & Sink
- Bread & Marrow
- Expansive & Cheat
- Worn & Pray
- Brine & Broom
- Throb & Watch
- Heaved & Well
- Plaid & Fanny
- Oven & Closet
Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Ethan Kane, of Albuquerque, N.M. Name a famous TV personality of the past. Drop the second letter of this person's last name, and phonetically the first and last names together will sound like a creature of the past. What celebrity is this?
Challenge answer: Dinah Shore —> Dinosaur
Winner: DJ Boyd of Northville, Michigan
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Oregon. Take the name of a watercraft that contains an odd number of letters. Remove the middle letter and rearrange the remaining ones to name a body of water. What words are these?
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 12th, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
