Doctors in Dearborn call on Biden/Harris administration to pressure Israel for ceasefire

A group of physicians say it's time for the U.S. to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

In Dearborn Tuesday, members of Doctors Against Genocide called on the Biden/Harris administration to pressure Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Dr Nidal Jboor said Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid is on the line.

“Stop the genocide now. Not tomorrow. Not after the election. Now. Or we will make sure you lose the upcoming election,” said Jboor.

Many Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan have said they will not vote for Harris, because of the administration’s support for Israel.

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken underscored the need for a dramatic increase in the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, according to U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. The need for more aid in Gaza is something Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made clear in a letter to Israeli officials last week.

Miller said Blinken also stressed the importance of ending the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated earlier this month when Israel launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have brokered months of talks between Israel and Hamas, trying to strike a deal in which the militants would release dozens of hostages in return for an end to the war, a lasting cease fire and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

But both Israel and Hamas accused each other of making new and unacceptable demands over the summer, and the talks ground to a halt in August. Hamas says its demands haven't changed following the killing of Yahya Sinwar.

