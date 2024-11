Polls will close Tuesday night at 8:00 in West Michigan. However, since part of the Upper Peninsula is in the Central Time Zone, there won't be any calls on statewide races until 9:00 EST.

Below are link for results. Those are considered unofficial until certified later this week.

Michigan results from the Secretary of State

Kalamazoo County results

Calhoun County results

Van Buren County results

Barry County results

Allegan County results

NPR's live blog has news updates from around the nation.