Whitmer signs polling place firearm ban

The open carry of guns in and near polling places and absentee ballot counting boards will be outlawed under bills signed Tuesday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“Today, I am proud to sign commonsense legislation that protects voters and election workers and cuts red tape for local small businesses,” said Whitmer in a statement released by her office. “Together, we are creating a safe environment for voters to make their voices heard.

There are exceptions in the new law for law enforcement officers and people with concealed carry permits. But otherwise, guns will be forbidden within 100 feet of entrances to voting locations as well as inside polling places. That will also apply to early voting locations and ballot drop boxes during the 40-day period before an election. It will also apply to the period of time when people can drop off absentee ballots at clerks’ offices.

The final versions of the bills were adopted by the state House last month on party-line votes and sent to Whitmer’s desk.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tried to enact a ban on guns at polling places via a 2020 directive, but it was struck down in court as outside her authority. The decision said that power rests with the Legislature.

Gun rights groups opposed the legislation and it is possible they might try to challenge the new law prior to next year’s elections.