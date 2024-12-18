© 2024 WMUK
Enbridge pipeline oil spill in Wisconsin larger than all of the company's spills combined in 2023

Michigan Public | By Lester Graham
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:35 PM EST
An Enbridge sign located north of the Mackinac Straits where Line 5 lies on the lake bed.
An Enbridge sign located north of the Mackinac Straits where Line 5 lies on the lake bed.

Wisconsin state and federal officials are reporting an oil spill from an Enbridge pipeline, Line 6. The spill is about 60 miles west of Milwaukee near the small town of Oakland.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said in a release that Enbridge first reported a two-gallon oil spill. Later it was revised to 126 gallons. Now, it’s past 69,000 gallons.

Enbridge Line 6 is a 465 mile long, 34 inch diameter pipeline that runs from Superior, Wisconsin to near Griffith, Indiana.
Enbridge Line 6 is a 465 mile long, 34 inch diameter pipeline that runs from Superior, Wisconsin to near Griffith, Indiana.

That’s 15 times more than what Enbridge reported spilling in all of North America in all of last year.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration report indicated that the oil spill is limited to soil contamination on Enbridge-owned land. It’s considered a High Consequence Area because of its proximity to nearby homes.

Estimates indicate the cleanup costs and the loss of product will amount to a little more than $1 million.

The spill occurs as Enbridge faces opposition to replacing Line 3 in Minnesota, rerouting Line 5 around tribal land in Wisconsin, and building a tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac to replace part of Line 5 in Michigan.

Opponents of the projects point to this latest spill as further evidence that the crude oil and natural gas liquids pipelines are a risk to sensitive environmental areas and the Great Lakes.

Editor's note: Enbridge is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Public from 1998-2010.
