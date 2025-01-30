WMU Board of Trustees Meeting

WMUK 102.1 FM and WKDS 89.9 FM (collectively, WMUK) are licensed to the Western Michigan University (WMU) Board of Trustees (BOT). There are eight members of the board, who are appointed by the governor to eight (8) year terms.

The Board of Trustees of Western Michigan University will hold a formal open session on Thursday, February 6, 2025. This meeting will take place at 12 pm in the WMU Student Center Ballroom. The session will be open to the public, and will include a station-specific agenda item.

More information on the WMU Board of Trustees, including a list of the current Trustees, can be found at https://wmich.edu/trustees

Additional station governance information can be found at https://www.wmuk.org/open-records