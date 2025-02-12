© 2025 WMUK
Western Winds and WMU Bands perform this week

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 12, 2025 at 4:27 PM EST
Dr Mary Land conducts the Concert Band
Irving S. Gilmore School of Music
Dr Mary Land conducts the Concert Band

Associate Director of Bands Trey Harris and graduate student Joshua Chrisman join Cara Lieurance to preview two concerts this week featuring wind ensembles at Western Michigan University. The first is at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb 12 in the Dalton Center featuring the Western Winds, in a unique faculty-student collaboration. The second is a showcase for the Concert Band, University Symphonic Band, and WMU Wind Symphony, at 2 pm Sunday, Feb 16 in Miller Auditorium. Chrisman describes his experiences as a graduate student clarinetist, and Harris covers some of the unusual and varied repertoire on both concerts.

More information is at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.
