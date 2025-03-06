Stories of the month with Encore editor Marie Lee

Cara Lieurance talks with Marie Lee about the new stories in the March edition of Encore Magazine, including a profile on Bronson Healthcare CEO Bill Manns and the new CEO of the Kalamazoo Nature Center, Heather Graves. Lee also talks about this month's Editor's Note, which asks readers to chip in to continue Encore's The Arts, a detailed calendar of arts events, ranging between 6-8 pages of every issue, organized into categories with added synopses.