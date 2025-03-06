© 2025 WMUK
Stories of the month with Encore editor Marie Lee

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 6, 2025 at 9:40 AM EST
A screenshot of some of the stories in the March edition of Encore magazine
Encore magazine
A screenshot of some of the stories in the March edition of Encore magazine

Cara Lieurance talks with Marie Lee about the new stories in the March edition of Encore Magazine, including a profile on Bronson Healthcare CEO Bill Manns and the new CEO of the Kalamazoo Nature Center, Heather Graves. Lee also talks about this month's Editor's Note, which asks readers to chip in to continue Encore's The Arts, a detailed calendar of arts events, ranging between 6-8 pages of every issue, organized into categories with added synopses.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
