Lawmakers cleared for free conference tickets

Michigan public officials can continue accepting free tickets to a conference on Mackinac Island. The Mackinac Policy Conference, hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber, often draws big names in government and business to the island each May for a few days of informational sessions, networking, and partying.

A new ruling from the Michigan Secretary of State agrees with organizers’ claims that the officials’ attendance more than offsets the value of the $3,200 tickets.

That matters because, otherwise, the free tickets could have counted as a gift banned under both a state law and a previous state department interpretation of that law.

In this week’s ruling, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said evidence presented by the Detroit Regional Chamber was convincing.

“Your public comment included additional evidence demonstrating that access to public officials in general is not only of high value to conference sponsors and other attendees but is a primary reason sponsors contribute and attendees participate in the conference,” Benson wrote in a letter to chamber president Sandy K. Baruah.

Brad Williams with the Detroit Regional Chamber said it’s not a policy conference without policymakers.

“If we were to try and have these conversations without the policymakers that can actually effect the change that is required, then we're just talking to ourselves, and living in a bubble,” Williams said Tuesday.

Despite concern from lawmakers about the cost of attendance, it was never fully in doubt whether they would be able to go.

Williams said the chamber had been in communication with Benson’s office about the matter. Meanwhile, the state Senate has been working on bipartisan legislation that would’ve let lawmakers continue getting free admission anyway.

Williams said chamber policy allows statewide elected officials, including Benson, and state legislators to receive free entrance to the policy conference. Some local officials may also receive admission.

