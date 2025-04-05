'Wait Wait' for April 5, 2025: With Not My Job guest Sterling K. Brown

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Sterling K. Brown and panelists Tig Notaro, Josh Gondelman, and Negin Farsad. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Tariffic! Cloudy With A Chance of Confusion; Dashing To Debt

Panel Questions

Helpful Advice on Lying to Your Friends

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about something from our teenage years making a comeback, only one of which is true.

Sterling K. Brown, the award-winning actor and star of Hulu's Paradise plays our game called "A Retirement In Paradise." Three questions about Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville retirement communities.

Panel Questions

A New Way For Parents To Unwind; Amateur Librarians Unite!; Bankrupt Bazongas

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: No More Government Naps; Germany Celebrates A Loaf; A Revolution in Dining

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Liberation Day, what will be the next new holiday.

