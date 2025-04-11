Chinese Culture Center in San Francisco grapples with grant fallout

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The Trump administration is downsizing federal agencies. It's ending federal grant programs, and it's dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. This is all affecting cultural groups across the country. NPR's Chloe Veltman brings us the story of one small community organization in California trying to make sense of the new chaotic funding landscape.

CHLOE VELTMAN, BYLINE: The Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco is an anchor in the city's vibrant Chinatown neighborhood. Since 1965, the nonprofit has offered art and education programs that serve the Asian diaspora through exhibitions, talks and even dance flashmobs.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

VELTMAN: Jenny Leung is the center's executive director. She says up to 30% of her organization's funding each year comes from federal sources.

JENNY LEUNG: We were extremely proud to be funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute of Museum Library Services.

VELTMAN: But now Leung says she feels let down by all three agencies...

LEUNG: Creating a lot of different chaos.

VELTMAN: The National Endowment for the Humanities canceled a grant last week worth over $115,000.

LEUNG: It just said, the project wasn't aligned with the priorities and that it was terminated.

VELTMAN: More than 1,000 such grants were canceled in all 50 states. Leung says the funding was meant to document the neighborhood's rich history and culture. Cantonese-speaking photographer David Huang was part of the project. He says he's beyond disappointed to hear about the grant being cut.

DAVID HUANG: (Speaking Cantonese).

VELTMAN: That's not the only funding challenge facing the center. Executive director Jenny Leung says her team applies annually for National Endowment for the Arts grants, but they haven't this year because of the Trump administration's executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

LEUNG: There's all this fear of what, like, illegal DEI means and trying to sort that out.

VELTMAN: Leung says the center is also waiting for a final grant payout from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, reimbursing leadership training for culture workers. In March, the Trump administration put all of the agency's staff on leave and is not currently administering any grants. Documents shared with NPR shows the Chinese Culture Center is still owed nearly $30,000. Leung says she's submitted multiple payment requests.

LEUNG: Haven't been getting a response.

VELTMAN: Leung says she's looking for ways to recoup the losses. San Francisco District 3 supervisor Danny Sauter oversees Chinatown. He says he wants to help.

DANNY SAUTER: As a lawmaker in San Francisco, I want to make sure that our organizations, especially the organizations that I represent, get the money that they've been promised.

VELTMAN: NPR reached out to the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute of Museum and Library Services for comment but received no responses. Chloe Veltman, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

