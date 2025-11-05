LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Indiana University is facing a First Amendment lawsuit accusing it of interfering with its student newspaper. A former staff adviser to the paper brought the suit. He says he was fired for refusing his superior's request to censor the paper. The university also tried to cancel the physical printing of the student paper. Ethan Sandweiss from member station WFIU reports.

ETHAN SANDWEISS, BYLINE: Co-editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student, Mia Hilkowitz, says things have never been busier in the newsroom despite the university axing its homecoming special.

MIA HILKOWITZ: I think the last week has probably been one of the most chaotic and exhausting of my entire life, which might not be saying a lot. I'm only, like, 21.

SANDWEISS: Beside the everyday work of editing, she and co-editor Andrew Miller were fielding interviews with news outlets and fighting to keep the paper's print edition.

ANDREW MILLER: This is a waste of everybody's time. We should be focusing on good journalism, and that's really it. I don't know why we have to deal with this.

SANDWEISS: What they were dealing with was the university's sudden decision to cut print editions entirely and publish online only. They were also reeling from the unexpected firing of student media director Jim Rodenbush. He refused his superior's orders to pull all news content from the homecoming special print edition. They said news wouldn't fit the theme. Rodenbush describes that directive as censorship.

JIM RODENBUSH: It became very clear to me that what I was being asked to do was outside of my job description.

SANDWEISS: Now Rodenbush is suing the university, saying he was unfairly fired. Indiana University is not commenting on why he was let go, saying it's a personnel matter. But on the day of his firing, the chancellor, David Reingold, announced that after nearly 160 years, it would halt printing the newspaper, saying it cost too much. Last year, the university paid off the paper's $1 million in debt. Reingold said in a letter that the decision had nothing to do with editorial content and that the university would never attempt to censor the paper. But students were upset about the print cancellation, and so were alumni.

LISA SORG: If it's not censorship, then I think there needs to be a fuller explanation.

SANDWEISS: That's Lisa Sorg, an IU alum who's now a reporter with Inside Climate News. Another famous alum, billionaire investor Mark Cuban, posted on X that he was not happy and also described the move as censorship. He has supported the paper financially in the past. After backlash from alumni and students, the university decided last week to bring back the print edition. They said they had found the money.

Journalism Professor Emeritus and Pulitzer laureate Claude Cookman is worried how the recent events may impact the journalism program's reputation.

CLAUDE COOKMAN: These actions have held our university up to, if not ridicule, at least great embarrassment.

SANDWEISS: While the student journalists are celebrating the return of their print edition and all the support from alumni, their student adviser has not been offered his job back and is now battling the university in court.

For NPR News, I'm Ethan Sandweiss in Bloomington, Indiana.

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