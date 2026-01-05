Venezuelans react to U.S. capture of Maduro and the future of their country

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The people of Venezuela are wondering now what happens next. Texas Public Radio's David Martin Davies spoke to three of them.

DAVID MARTIN DAVIES, BYLINE: Elio Mendoza (ph) was woken up in his home on the outskirts of Caracas early Saturday morning by the sounds of airplanes and bombs exploding.

ELIO MENDOZA: (Speaking Spanish).

DAVIES: He turned on the TV to find out what was happening. The United States had launched a military assault on Venezuela. Mendoza said hours later, the streets in his neighborhood were deserted but tense. He said people are staying informed with the news on YouTube. They watched President Trump deliver remarks after the attack.

MENDOZA: (Speaking Spanish).

DAVIES: Mendoza heard Trump say there will be a government sent by him while the situation stabilizes, but already the food shortage has gotten worse. People are stockpiling groceries.

In a small town eight hours from Caracas, Marina Garcia (ph) says she hasn't been able to sleep since the attack.

MARINA GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

DAVIES: She was at a street party when suddenly the music was turned off, and everyone was told to go home. She's been in shock ever since. Garcia said she has witnessed the economic collapse of her country. Health care isn't available. Food is expensive and rationed when you can find it. Recently, she stood in line for hours, only to be allowed to buy rice, chicken and shampoo. According to the U.N., 90% of Venezuelans live in poverty.

GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

DAVIES: She said, "I'm not going to forgive this government." Garcia said her country needs help, and if President Trump wants Venezuela's oil, then that might be a good thing.

Six months ago, Metzli Rodriguez (ph) gave up on Venezuela and moved to Bogota, Colombia. Since 2014, an estimated 8 million Venezuelans have left their country. Saturday morning, she was surprised that the U.S. attack happened, but she understood why.

METZLI RODRIGUEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

DAVIES: She said because, in Venezuela, they live in a dictatorship, but now she's hopeful things will change.

RODRIGUEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

DAVIES: But her optimism is tempered. She is worried because she doesn't know what's going to happen next.

For NPR News, I'm David Martin Davies in San Antonio. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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