Trial for the father of the suspected Apalachee High School shooter begins in Georgia

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The trial has started for Colin Gray. He's the father of suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray. Opening statements were Monday in northeast Georgia. Colin Gray has been charged with more than two dozen crimes, including second-degree murder, for providing the rifle used in that shooting. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Chase McGee has more.

CHASE MCGEE, BYLINE: It's been nearly a year and a half since the town of Winder in northeast Georgia's Barrow County was devastated by the shooting at Apalachee High School. Two students and two teachers were killed and several others were injured. Chief Judge Nicholas Primm explained the charges that Colin Gray is facing, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and cruelty to children.

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NICHOLAS PRIMM: He's charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, it being alleged that irrespective of malice, he did cause the death of Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, human beings, while in the commission of cruelty to children in the second degree.

MCGEE: In the state's opening statement, Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith detailed warning signs about Colt that he says Colin Gray neglected to act on, like a collage dedicated to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, threats made on online chat platforms, violent outbursts and self-harm. He also alleges that despite these warnings, Colin Gray provided his son with a semi-automatic rifle as a Christmas gift and then let him keep it in his room.

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BRAD SMITH: This is not a case about holding parents accountable for what their children do. That's not what this case is about. This case is about this defendant and his actions.

MCGEE: He argues Gray's inaction amounts to negligence under Georgia law. But attorney Brian Hobbs says the defense has evidence that will demonstrate Gray was a caring father, who checked on his son and tried to get him help but was misguided by the then-14-year-old.

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BRIAN HOBBS: The evidence will show a teenager who was struggling mentally, a teenager who was deceptive, a teenager who hid his true intentions from everyone - from his family, from his counselor, from his siblings.

MCGEE: ...And from his father. The trial's expected to last about three weeks. Colt Gray is expected to appear before a judge in mid-March.

For NPR News, I'm Chase McGee in Winder, Georgia. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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