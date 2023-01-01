Join the Broadcasters Guild

The WMUK Broadcasters Guild is comprised of civic-minded businesses and organizations whose investment in WMUK underscores their commitment to independent local journalism

Our underwriting partners fuel the station through corporate sponsorship. This unique partnership allows local organizations to share their messages on air to a local audience while making a charitable gift to WMUK. You can find the full list of WMUK's station underwriters at this link.

The Broadcasters Guild is a special league of sponsors. They play a powerful role in helping WMUK maintain the high standards it takes to serve as a trusted source of programming in our region.

These sponsors supports WMUK for many reasons.



Some seek to support and advance a valuable community resource that informs and inspires listeners.



Others support WMUK to connect with listeners. Nearly 40,000 on-air and online listeners tune in; these are affluent and educated decisionmakers in the community.



Still others view supporting WMUK as a way to give back in a way that aligns with philanthropic goals.

A current list of sponsors in the Broadcasters Guild is forthcoming.

Learn more today about how your organization or family foundation can join this special group of WMUK supporters.