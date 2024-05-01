2024 Gilmore Young artists talk about joining the “Gilmore family,” music and more

The call came to Kasey Shao during an Organic Chemistry review session at Princeton University, and to Harmony Zhu during a period of intense study at high school (and very little time for piano practice) at Brearley School in New York. The out-of-the-blue communication from executive director of the Gilmore Piano Festival Pierre van der Westhuizen telling them that they were joining the the “Gilmore family” as winners of the Gilmore Young Artist award was a welcome surprise for both.

Shao and Zhu joined Cara Lieurance to talk about their experiences and the music they’ve brought to the 2024 festival.

They’ll give a joint recital at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 1 at Stetson Chapel. At 8 pm on Friday, May 3, Kasey Shao will give a solo recital at the Franke Center for the Arts in Marshall, and Harmony Zhu will appear with the Lansing Symphony at 8 pm on Friday, May 10. For more information, visit the Gilmore Piano Festival website.