Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

2024 Gilmore Young artists talk about joining the “Gilmore family,” music and more

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 1, 2024 at 12:28 AM EDT
Kasey Shao and Harmony Zhu
Courtesy of The Gilmore
Kasey Shao and Harmony Zhu

The call came to Kasey Shao during an Organic Chemistry review session at Princeton University, and to Harmony Zhu during a period of intense study at high school (and very little time for piano practice) at Brearley School in New York. The out-of-the-blue communication from executive director of the Gilmore Piano Festival Pierre van der Westhuizen telling them that they were joining the the “Gilmore family” as winners of the Gilmore Young Artist award was a welcome surprise for both.
Shao and Zhu joined Cara Lieurance to talk about their experiences and the music they’ve brought to the 2024 festival.
They’ll give a joint recital at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 1 at Stetson Chapel. At 8 pm on Friday, May 3, Kasey Shao will give a solo recital at the Franke Center for the Arts in Marshall, and Harmony Zhu will appear with the Lansing Symphony at 8 pm on Friday, May 10. For more information, visit the Gilmore Piano Festival website.
Tags
Let's Hear It Gilmore Piano Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
