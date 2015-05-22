What's On Your Road Trip Playlist?

Just in time for Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer, we present the All Things Considered road trip playlist.

We asked on social media for the songs listeners must hear on a long summer drive, and we received hundreds of suggestions. You can listen to some of them here via our Spotify playlist.

But the playlist isn't finished yet! Take these songs for a test drive this holiday weekend, then tell us what we missed and why using the form below. We'll continue building the list over the next few weeks and provide updates as we add new songs.

