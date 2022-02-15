Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will host this year's Oscars

Three funny women are about to host the biggest Hollywood lovefest. The 94th Oscars will be hosted by actors Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer. This will be a first for all three performers and the first time that three women have emceed the Academy Awards. The ceremony broadcasts live on ABC on March 27.

"Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars... Now, multiply that by three," says Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment in a statement.

Sykes and Schumer are veteran standup comedians who've gone on to branch out into every aspect of screen-making. Sykes is a creator, executive producer, writer and star of the comedy series The Upshaws and can be seen in the upcoming series History of the World; Part II. Schumer wrote and starred in the movie Trainwreck and is a writer, director, executive producer and star of the upcoming comedy series Life and Beth. Girls Trip star Regina Hall has been nominated for numerous NAACP Image Awards including for her roles in Black Monday and The Hate U Give. Hall is an executive producer and will star in the upcoming Master.

"I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well," says Oscars' show producer Will Packer. "Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!"

Simmer down, Will. Oscar ratings have hit all-time lows in recent years.

Year after year, research shows that Hollywood productions lack diversity.

According to UCLA's most recent Hollywood Diversity Report, while women and people of color have made some gains, they remain "underrepresented on every industry employment front."

Maybe three powerhouse female comedians – including two of color - are exactly what the telecast needs to attract more viewers.

