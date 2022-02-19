U.S. figure skaters want their team medals before the Winter Olympics end

BEIJING — U.S. figure skating Olympians want the silver medals that they won for the team event in Beijing — before the end of the Winter Games on Sunday.

With an attorney, the team has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport to force the International Olympic Committee to award the medals for the team event — before the closing ceremony on Sunday. A member of U.S. figure skating confirmed this to NPR.

According to The Associated Press, Team USA attorney Paul Greene said in a letter to the IOC President Thomas Bach that the refusal to hold the medal ceremony flies in the face of the host city contract and the Olympic charter.

The team medal ceremony was delayed after it came to light Kamila Valieva, 15, tested positive for a banned drug before the Olympics. By the time the information was made public, she had helped the team from the Russian Olympic Committee win gold.

The IOC decided those medals can't be awarded for the team event until other investigations into this matter are completed. That will be well after the Beijing Games end.

