© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Photos: Ukrainians seek shelter as security forces defend against Russia's invasion

By Marco Storel
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST
Smoke billows over the town of Vasylkiv, just outside Kyiv, on Sunday, Feb. 27, after Russian strikes against an oil depot overnight. Ukraine's foreign minister said Sunday that Kyiv would not buckle at cease-fire talks with Russia on Monday, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking to increase "pressure" by ordering his nuclear forces on high alert.
Dimitar Dilkoff
/
AFP via Getty Images
Smoke billows over the town of Vasylkiv, just outside Kyiv, on Sunday, Feb. 27, after Russian strikes against an oil depot overnight. Ukraine's foreign minister said Sunday that Kyiv would not buckle at cease-fire talks with Russia on Monday, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking to increase "pressure" by ordering his nuclear forces on high alert.

Updated February 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM ET

Editor's note: Graphic content

Russian military forces have invaded Ukraine.

The wide-scale incursion has dramatically changed the mood in Kyiv, the nation's capital, as Ukrainians awoke Thursday, Feb. 24, under the new reality that they were at war. Ukraine's military has claimed that Russia has faced steep casualties as a result of fierce fighting, but Russia's military is telling a different story.

Ukrainian military officials have said thousands of Ukrainians have enlisted in recent days to join in the fight, too; Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Friday the service would accept enlistees over age 60, as long as they're physically able.

A woman reacts to air raid sirens outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Feb. 28. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key interest rate Monday to save the country's currency, the ruble, from collapsing.
Emilio Morenatti / AP
/
AP
A woman reacts to air raid sirens outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Feb. 28. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key interest rate Monday to save the country's currency, the ruble, from collapsing.

"Many residents of Kyiv are trying to evacuate towards the West," NPR's Tim Mak said from Ukraine on Morning Edition on Thursday. "There are long lines that we've observed all day at ATMs, gas stations and supermarkets. In fact, right now, as I speak to you, we're in line to get gas. Traffic is at a standstill leaving town, making it really difficult for people."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that it had begun the process of cutting diplomatic ties with Russia at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "in accordance with the norms established by international law."

On Monday, Feb.28, cease-fire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia near the Belarus-Ukraine border ended with no breakthrough to end the fighting, but with both sides agreeing to further talks.

U.S. officials have said for weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, a warning that Russia, in turn, dismissed as scaremongering. U.S. President Joe Biden warned of a "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

Biden announced new sanctions on Russia's military and economy Thursday, Feb. 25, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country would bear the costs of the attack. On Saturday, the U.S. joined Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and the EU Commission in vowing to impose "restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its reserves" to undermine the effect of the sanctions.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 30 miles from Ukrainian-Russian border, on Monday, Feb. 28.
Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 30 miles from Ukrainian-Russian border, on Monday, Feb. 28.
Children being treated at a pediatrics hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, sit in the basement of the hospital, which is being used as a bomb shelter, on Monday, Feb. 28.
Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Children being treated at a pediatrics hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, sit in the basement of the hospital, which is being used as a bomb shelter, on Monday, Feb. 28.
Police officers search a man at a checkpoint on Monday, Feb. 28, in Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day, the capital was quieter overnight but Russian forces continued to mass outside the city. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces waged battles to hold other major cities across the country.
Chris McGrath / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Police officers search a man at a checkpoint on Monday, Feb. 28, in Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day, the capital was quieter overnight but Russian forces continued to mass outside the city. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces waged battles to hold other major cities across the country.
German citizen Boris carries his baby Josephine to a train evacuating residents to western regions of Ukraine on Monday, Feb. 28, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Josephine was born two days ago from a Ukrainian surogate mother in Kyiv. Boris and his wife, Margarete, said they were registered on the German embassy's evacuation list.
Pierre Crom / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
German citizen Boris carries his baby Josephine to a train evacuating residents to western regions of Ukraine on Monday, Feb. 28, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Josephine was born two days ago from a Ukrainian surogate mother in Kyiv. Boris and his wife, Margarete, said they were registered on the German embassy's evacuation list.
Nigerian students in Ukraine wait at the platform in Lviv railway station on Sunday. Thousands of people massed at Lviv's main train station on Sunday, attempting to board trains to leave Ukraine.
Bernat Armangue / AP
/
AP
Nigerian students in Ukraine wait at the platform in Lviv's railway station on Sunday, Feb. 27. Thousands of people massed at Lviv's main train station on Sunday, attempting to board trains to leave Ukraine.
Volunteers at a humanitarian center sort through clothes donated for evacuees in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Sunday.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Volunteers at a humanitarian center sort through clothes donated for evacuees in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Sunday, Feb. 27.
A Russian Armored personnel carrier is on fire during a fight with the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv on Feb. 26.
Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A Russian armored personnel carrier burns after engaging with the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti / AP
/
AP
Natali Sevriukova reacts to a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25.
The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead.
Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
The body of a rocket is stuck in a flat after shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead.
Mikhailo, 5, holds a puppet as he wait in an underground shelter during bombing alert in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 26, 2022.
Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Mikhailo, 5, holds a stuffed animal as he waits in an underground shelter during a bombing alert on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A resident checks on a damaged room of her apartment in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Chris McGrath / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A resident checks on the damage to her apartment in a residential block hit by a missile strike on Friday, Feb. 25, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen walk at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Oleksandr Ratushniak / AP
/
AP
Ukrainian servicemen walk over fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25.
A view of a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv on February 26, 2022. It started the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.
Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A high-rise apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, was hit by shelling on Saturday, Feb. 26. It was the third day since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on the country that had killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.
Firefighters rest after working extinguishing an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti / AP
/
AP
Firefighters rest after working to extinguish an apartment building damaged in a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Mothers tend to their children undergoing cancer treatments on Saturday, Feb. 28, in the bomb shelter of the oncology ward at Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Chris McGrath / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Mothers tend to their children undergoing cancer treatments on Saturday, Feb. 28, in the bomb shelter of the oncology ward at Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Vladimir collects belongings in his bedroom damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Vladimir was wounded on his face by an exploding window.
Pierre Crom / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Vladimir collects belongings in his bedroom damaged by a missile on Friday, Feb. 25, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Vladimir's face was wounded by an exploding window.
Empty bread shelves in a supermarket on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Pierre Crom / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Empty bread shelves in a supermarket in Kyiv on Friday, Feb. 25.
People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. In Ukraine's capital, many residents hurried underground for safety overnight Thursday and Friday as Russian forces fired on the city and moved closer.
Emilio Morenatti / AP
/
AP
People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter, on Friday, Feb. 25.
Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene.
Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after a fight with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday, Feb. 26, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene.
Russian army military vehicles are seen in Armyansk, Crimea, on February 25, 2022. - Ukrainian forces fought off Russian invaders in the streets of the capital Kyiv on February 25, 2022.
STRINGER / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Russian army military vehicles are seen in Armyansk, Crimea, on Friday, Feb. 25.
Ukrainians wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine.
Bernat Armangue / AP
/
AP
Ukrainians wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine.
This aerial picture, taken Monday, Feb. 28, shows cars stuck in traffic as families fleeing the conflict drive toward the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, near the Ukrainian village of Tvirzha, some 15 miles from the border.
Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
This aerial picture, taken Monday, Feb. 28, shows cars stuck in traffic as families fleeing the conflict drive toward the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, near the Ukrainian village of Tvirzha, some 15 miles from the border.
A couple embraces before the woman boards a train leaving for western Ukraine, at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on Sunday. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion.
Andriy Andriyenko / AP
/
AP
A couple embraces before the woman boards a train leaving for western Ukraine, at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on Sunday. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion.

NPR News
Marco Storel