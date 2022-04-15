How an 8-year-old found her way home when she was deserted in a busy airport

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series from the Hidden Brain team about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.

When Wendy McDowell was eight years old, she found herself all alone in one of the busiest international airports in the country.

"You know that feeling that we've all had," she remembers, "that feeling of being a kid and looking around and every single face is a stranger's face, and just how terrifying that is?"

It was 1979 and McDowell needed to fly from Bismarck, N.D. to Burlington, V.T.

No one in her family could go with her, so her parents decided it would be safe for a 19-year-old family friend to accompany her.

When they arrived for their layover in Chicago O'Hare, they realized their connecting flight was canceled.

What the family friend did next still stuns McDowell to this day.

"She left me in the Chicago O'Hare Airport as an 8-year-old with no flight, no plan, no adult in charge of me — just literally walked away," she said. "I remember just feeling so desperate."

The chaperone bought herself a ticket back home and left McDowell to fend for herself. And she felt all alone until a woman walked over to her.

Decades after the incident, McDowell still remembers how her unsung hero shaped her perspective.

"I remember she was wearing white, and she came and she sat next to me," she recalls. "And I just remember immediately feeling a sense of safety because someone was with me."

The woman could tell something was not right and she got permission from McDowell to take over.

"And she just really gently spoke to me and asked me where I was going and where was my mother?"

After reassuring McDowell, the woman convinced her to share her mother's phone number. And on the phone, she convinced McDowell's mother that her daughter would be safe with her. McDowell herself let her mom know she felt safe.

The woman in white was flying to Pittsburgh but she made a detour to Burlington to drop off McDowell.

"And she said, if you trust me, I will take care of you. And she indeed — she took care of me," McDowell said.

The kindness of the stranger has left a lifelong impact on McDowell.

"The older I've gotten, the more I've been thinking about her," she said. "Just knowing that she did all of that for a stranger. Something that maybe didn't feel huge to her just completely redirected my life because I don't think I have ever been treated as badly as I was by the person who left me."

She has used that experience to teach her son about kindness.

"I want him to know that people can choose to be beautiful and helpful and provide security and that people like this are out there," she said. "So I just appreciate it more than words can really express."

