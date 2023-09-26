Writers will return to work on Wednesday, after union leadership votes to end strike

Updated September 26, 2023 at 9:27 PM ET

The 148-day Hollywood writers strike will end just after 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday, thanks to a new three-year deal the Writers Guild of America made with major Hollywood studios.

Union members still have to ratify the contract, but are allowed to get back to work.

"Now that we have finalized the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), we can share details of this exceptional deal, with gains and protections for members in every sector of the business," the WGA negotiating committee said in a statement Tuesday.

The union's leadership voted to approve the deal, which increases pay and script fees and contributions to healthcare and pensions. The agreement sets minimum staffing rules for TV shows and establishes rules on using artificial intelligence in the writing process. Also, streaming companies, such as Netflix, agreed to be transparent about their data and to give writers residuals based on viewership.

The guild says writers still need to seal the deal by voting to ratify the contract in October. In the meantime, they can resume writing, which could kickstart productions.

The actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, remains on strike until the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers makes a deal with them.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.