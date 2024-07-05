A person is dead after a shootout with park rangers at Yellowstone

A person is dead after exchanging gunfire with police at Yellowstone National Park on July 4.

The individual had a firearm and “was making threats” in the Canyon Village area, located in the center of the park. When rangers confronted the person, they opened fire, the park said.

A park ranger was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The FBI is investigating the incident with assistance from National Park Service special agents. A section of the park near the Canyon Lodge is closed off as law enforcement continues the investigation.

“There are no active threats to the public,” NPS said.

The person’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2024 NPR