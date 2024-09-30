Israel conducts raids in southern Lebanon ahead of a possible larger ground invasion

Updated September 30, 2024 at 13:42 PM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli commandos are currently conducting a raid inside southern Lebanon, and there are indications that Israel may send more forces into the area, a senior U.S. official told NPR.

Israel had already been conducting brief intelligence-gathering raids inside southern Lebanon this week, as it was preparing for a limited ground offensive, an official in the Middle East told NPR.

“Everything is on the table,” the official in the region said about a possibility of a ground incursion. That official and the senior U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the operation.

The moves follow days of intensifying fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which began trading cross-border attacks in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel. Israeli strikes across Lebanon have killed more than 1,000 people in less than two weeks, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. They have targeted top Hezbollah officials, including leader Hassan Nasrallah, and their weapons, but have also killed civilians.

U.S. officials have estimated that Israel is not prepared for a major ground offensive inside Lebanon because its troops are stretched thin following a year of ground operations inside Gaza after the Oct. 7 attack.

Tamir Hayman, who served as the head of Israel’s military intelligence directorate until 2021, said in an interview on Israeli Army Radio on Monday that Israel’s airstrikes in Lebanon had successfully knocked Hezbollah off balance.

But he said Israel should decide soon whether to launch a ground invasion, and for what purpose: to create a permanent security buffer zone that Israel would occupy long term, with much international opposition, or only to remain temporarily to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure?

“Are we there in order to reach a deal and then leaving? Are we there in order to stay?” Hayman said, referring to the choices Israel must make.

Hezbollah’s acting leader, Naim Kassem, said in a televised address that the group’s fighters are ready if Israel does launch a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.

The U.S. is sending additional forces to the region

The senior U.S. official told NPR that the Pentagon will send a “few thousand” more troops to the Middle East, focused on air defense capabilities.

The U.S. is concerned about retaliation to Israel’s moves by Iran and Iranian-supported militias in the region. Such a retaliation could threaten U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

Israel’s strikes in Yemen offer a message to Iran

Israel’s conflict with the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen is also intensifying.

On Saturday, the Houthis, the main military group in Yemen, launched a ballistic missile toward central Israel, saying it was targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s airplane returning from addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Netanyahu landed in Israel shortly before air raid sirens wailed at the airport and throughout central Israel. The Israeli military said it intercepted the missile midair.

On Sunday, Israel’s military said it sent dozens of fighter jets and refueling aircraft more than 1,000 miles away to Yemen, where it said it bombed power plants and a seaport used by the Houthis to import oil for military purposes. The Houthis said the areas hit were civilian targets and that at least four people were killed and dozens wounded in the Israeli strikes.

Israeli security analysts said Israel’s bombing campaign in Yemen was a message to Iran, showing Israel’s long-range flight capability as a tacit warning to Iran that it, too, was within Israel’s reach.

Loading...

This is a developing story that may be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR