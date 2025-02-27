Over 7,000 from scam centers in Myanmar are awaiting repatriation after crackdown

MAE SOT, Thailand — A new crackdown on online scam centers has led to over 7,000 people from around the world being held in a Myanmar border town awaiting repatriation, and those helping them say the unprecedented number is straining the resources of Thailand just across the border and leading to delays.

The crackdown coordinated among Thailand, Myanmar and China follows Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's visit to Beijing this month, where she told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Thailand would act against the scam networks that have drawn in hundreds of thousands of people.

They are often lured under false pretenses to work in scam centers in Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, where they financially exploit people around the world through false romances, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes.

Many find themselves trapped in virtual slavery.

Officials from Thailand, Myanmar and China are expected to meet next week to address the logistics of the crackdown as fears grow about a possible humanitarian crisis. They aim to establish guidelines for repatriations to avoid confusion, Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Thanathip Sawangsang told The Associated Press.

As part of Thailand's crackdown, it also has cut off electricity, internet and gas supplies to several areas in Myanmar hosting scam centers along the border, citing national security.

Amy Miller, who is Southeast Asia director of aid group Acts of Mercy International and is based in Thailand's Mae Sot on the Myanmar border, told the AP she has never seen such a large-scale release of potential victims of human trafficking.

She believes Thai authorities are doing their best, but the task is overwhelming.

"The ability to get them over to Thailand and process them and house them and feed them would be impossible for most governments," she said. "It does require the embassies and the home governments of these citizens to take responsibility for their citizens. It really does require a kind of a global response."

Thailand's deputy prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, on Tuesday acknowledged concerns and said relevant agencies were working on the situation as fast as they could to coordinate repatriations.

"I'm also worried that if we don't hurry up the process, it would become a problem if they can't handle it and let them loose," Phumtham told reporters in Bangkok, referring to Myanmar authorities.

Logistical issues include verifying identities, which has complicated and slowed down countries repatriation efforts, according to a diplomatic source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the issue.

Over half of the 7,000 waiting are Chinese, with the rest from a mix of countries.

More than 600 Chinese were repatriated over four days last week. Due to the large number, Thailand is allowing Beijing to handle most processing on their return to China. China chartered 16 flights.

Earlier this month, about 260 people from 20 countries, ranging from Ethiopia to Brazil to the Philippines, crossed from Myanmar into Thai custody as part of the crackdown. Over 100 remain in Thailand awaiting repatriation, Thai officials said.

Many were trafficked to Myanmar through Mae Sot, now a center of mass repatriation efforts.

On the road to Mae Sot, checkpoints displayed signs in Thai, English and Chinese warning Thais and foreigners of the risk of being trafficked to work along the Myanmar border. Soldiers on Wednesday checked vehicles and asked for identification.



Copyright 2025 NPR