How to delete your 23andMe data after the company filed for bankruptcy

The genetic testing company 23andMe, best known for allowing people to trace their ancestry with an at-home kit, has been struggling financially for months.

So, when the California biotech firm announced in a statement this week it had entered the federal bankruptcy process with the goal of finding a buyer, there was one question raised for the more than 15 million users of the service: What's going to happen to my data?

The company insists customers' information is protected. But if you would like to opt out entirely, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has released this 8-step guide to deleting your genetic data from 23andMe:

Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the "Settings" section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled "23andMe Data" at the bottom of the page. Click "View" next to "23andMe Data" Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the "Delete Data" section. Click "Permanently Delete Data." Confirm your request: You'll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

Bonta also provided this advice for destroying your test sample and revoking permission for genetic data to be used for research:

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under "Preferences."

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under "Research and Product Consents."

In an open letter to customers this week , 23andMe said filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy "does not change how we store, manage, or protect customer data … any buyer of 23andMe will be required to comply with applicable law with respect to the treatment of customer data."

It also sought to assure customers that access to their account and data was unchanged.

When it comes to protections around data, some states have adopted laws covering genetic privacy. At least 11 U.S. states have enacted laws giving consumers a say in how their genetic data is used, according to an article published in 2023 by Anya Prince, a University of Iowa law professor who studies health and genetic privacy.

Those laws typically let users request that the companies delete their data and require law enforcement agencies to get a warrant or subpoena to access genetic information, Prince said, adding that 23andMe already adheres to both of those policies.

23andMe also says any genetic data it shares with researchers is stripped of identifying information, such as names and birth dates. In its bankruptcy FAQ, the company said it hopes to "secure a partner who shares in its commitment to customer data privacy."

