© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch: Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold, Amber Glenn falters, and why you should watch ski mountaineering

NPR | By Brian Mann,
Rachel TreismanMarc Rivers
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 18, 2026 at 2:05 PM EST

Mikaela Shiffrin cements her legacy as the GOAT with a gold in slalom. NPR's Rachel Treisman breaks down the "Blade Angels" — Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito — who got mixed results in the first half of women's figure skating. Brian Mann explains the most grueling sport you've never seen: ski mountaineering. And "All Things Considered" producer Marc Rivers makes his picks for the best Olympic movies of all time. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games hosted by A Martínez.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
See stories by Brian Mann
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]