What it was like to watch Alysa Liu's 'unbelievable' gold medal skate and U.S. women's hockey claims another gold

NPR | By Becky Sullivan,
Rachel TreismanBrian Mann
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 20, 2026 at 3:26 PM EST

Alysa Liu completed an "unbelievable" comeback by winning the gold medal in women's figure skating. All the while, U.S. women's hockey also claimed gold in a thrilling sudden-death overtime against their Canadian rivals. All this and everyone's favorite buzzing: Olympic drones. Join correspondents Rachel Treisman, Becky Sullivan and Brian Mann as they chat with "Up First Winter Games" host A Martínez about the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.

