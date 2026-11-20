STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

President Trump had warm words and a warm embrace for President Xi Jinping at their summit in China.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Yeah. The leaders hugged as Trump arrived on a red carpet. It's their third meeting this year, which underlines a dilemma for Americans who see China as both a business opportunity and a national security threat. Nothing illustrates that dilemma more than U.S. policy on selling high-powered computer chips to China. Before losing his job over affairs, Nvidia leader Jensen Huang persuaded Trump to allow the sale of many chips.

INSKEEP: NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre is following the story. Greg, good morning.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi, Steve.

INSKEEP: OK. So just to review, the United States has wanted to deny China the economic and military power that could be contained in those chips. So how did Jensen Huang lobby the U.S. to allow the sale?

MYRE: Yeah. Jensen Huang said selling to China would get that country hooked on U.S. chips and slow the development of China's domestic chipmaking industry. He said this would help the U.S. keep its lead in chips, which are, of course, the driving force in AI and many military systems. And Trump agreed late last year to allow Nvidia to sell some of its chips, though not its very best chips, to China.

INSKEEP: OK. This is clever - to make an argument that selling chips to China is more secure than not selling. But what do national security specialists say about this?

MYRE: I spoke with Dmitri Alperovitch. He was the founder years ago of CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm. And he's also the author of "World On The Brink: How America Can Beat China In The Race For The Twenty-First Century."

DMITRI ALPEROVITCH: Selling chips to China is akin to selling rockets to the Soviet Union to win the moon race. It makes zero sense. The Chinese military, the Chinese intelligence services will use them against our interests.

INSKEEP: Are there also members of Congress who are skeptical of this?

MYRE: Yeah. The House Foreign Affairs Committee, headed by a Republican - Brian Mast of Florida - took a highly unusual step yesterday. It released a list of requests this year by Nvidia and another chipmaker, AMD, to sell chips directly to Chinese companies. And as of May this year, the Trump administration had approved the sale of nearly 900,000 advanced chips to Chinese companies. Some are very well-known, like Alibaba and Tencent. And those two companies are also on a Pentagon list of Chinese firms linked to China's military.

So just to make this point very clear, Nvidia asked the Trump administration and received permission to sell large number of chips to Chinese companies, even though the Pentagon has flagged them as having ties to China's military.

INSKEEP: OK. The president was very critical of China and started a trade war specifically with China, even more dramatically than some other countries. Why has he changed his tone so dramatically and approved these chip sales?

MYRE: Yeah. It seems his relationship with President Xi Jinping is clearly part of this. This was their third meeting, as we mentioned, and they could meet again in Miami next month. Trump has also built close ties with tech moguls that have huge financial stakes in China. This includes Jensen Huang and Elon Musk, whose Tesla factories are in China. Here again is Dmitri Alperovitch, describing Trump and his Cabinet advisers.

ALPEROVITCH: These are all China hawks. And yet out of nowhere you had these tech guys, led by Jensen Huang, sweep in and basically hijack the entire policy and sideline the entire national security Cabinet of this administration.

MYRE: So last year, Trump was imposing tariffs on China of more than 100%. This week, he was in China, hugging Xi and saying, as long as we're in charge, we'll never have a problem.

INSKEEP: NPR's Greg Myre. Thanks so much.

MYRE: Sure thing, Steve. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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