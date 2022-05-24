© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting

By Nicole Werbeck,
Grace Widyatmadja
Published May 24, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT
<strong>May 24:</strong> Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
<strong>May 24:</strong> Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The town of Uvalde, Texas, is the scene of another tragic school shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a man armed with multiple weapons entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire. At least 19 children and two adults are dead.

Abbott says the 18-year-old gunman was also killed.

In remarks from the White House, President Biden said, "As a nation we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday in observance of this shooting.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24:</strong> President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 25:</strong> In this aerial view, law enforcement works on scene at Robb Elementary School where at least 21 people were killed yesterday, including 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.
/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
/
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
<strong>May 25:</strong> In this aerial view, law enforcement works on scene at Robb Elementary School where at least 21 people were killed yesterday, including 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24:</strong> Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting.
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24:</strong> Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.
A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 24:</strong> A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Friends and families gather in mourning outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Allison DInner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>Friends and families gather in mourning outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24: </strong>Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.
Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24: </strong>Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle.
<strong>May 24: </strong>A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas.
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas.
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24: </strong>The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center.
People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24: </strong>People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.
<strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
/
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 24: </strong>People mourn outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
/ Brandon Bell/Getty Images
/
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>People mourn outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 25: </strong>A police officer takes flowers from a resident to be placed at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
/ Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
/
Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 25: </strong>A police officer takes flowers from a resident to be placed at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
/
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 24: </strong>Mourners attend a vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
/
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>Mourners attend a vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 24: </strong>A pastor at a church during a service in Uvalde, Texas.
/ Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>A pastor at a church during a service in Uvalde, Texas.
Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
<strong>May 25: </strong>An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School.
/ Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
/
Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 25: </strong>An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School.

NPR News
Nicole Werbeck
Grace Widyatmadja