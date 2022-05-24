Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting

The town of Uvalde, Texas, is the scene of another tragic school shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a man armed with multiple weapons entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire. At least 19 children and two adults are dead.

Abbott says the 18-year-old gunman was also killed.

In remarks from the White House, President Biden said, "As a nation we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday in observance of this shooting.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP / AP <strong>May 24:</strong> President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images / Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images <strong>May 25:</strong> In this aerial view, law enforcement works on scene at Robb Elementary School where at least 21 people were killed yesterday, including 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24:</strong> Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24:</strong> Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.

Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 24:</strong> A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.

Allison DInner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>Friends and families gather in mourning outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24: </strong>Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24: </strong>Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle.

Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24: </strong>The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24: </strong>People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.

/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images / Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

/ Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Brandon Bell/Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>People mourn outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

/ Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images / Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 25: </strong>A police officer takes flowers from a resident to be placed at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.

/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images / Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images / Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>Mourners attend a vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

/ Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>A pastor at a church during a service in Uvalde, Texas.

Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.