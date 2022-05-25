Twitter will pay a $150 million fine over accusations it improperly sold user data

Updated May 25, 2022 at 6:06 PM ET

Twitter has agreed to pay a $150 million fine after federal law enforcement officials accused the social media company of improperly collecting and selling users' personal data to advertisers over six years.

In court documents made public on Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice say Twitter violated a 2011 agreement with regulators in which the company vowed to not sell information gathered for security purposes, like users' phone numbers and email addresses, to advertisers.

Federal investigators say Twitter broke that promise.

"As the complaint notes, Twitter obtained data from users on the pretext of harnessing it for security purposes but then ended up also using the data to target users with ads," said FTC Chair Lina Khan.

Twitter requires users to provide a telephone number and email address to authenticate accounts. That information also helps people reset their passwords and unlock their accounts when the company blocks logging in due to suspicious activity.

But until at least September 2019, Twitter was also using that information to boost its advertising business. That ran afoul of the agreement the company had with regulators.

More than 140 million Twitter users provided this kind of personal information based on "Twitter's deceptive statements," according to federal prosecutors.

"Consumers who share their private information have a right to know if that information is being used to help advertisers target customers," said U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds for the Northern District of California.

Twitter's chief privacy officer, Damien Kieran, acknowledged in a blog post that users' personal information "may have been inadvertently used for advertising."

He said the company is no longer selling information gathered for security purposes to advertisers.

"Keeping data secure and respecting privacy is something we take extremely seriously, and we have cooperated with the FTC every step of the way," Kieran wrote.

Under terms of a proposed agreement, Twitter agreed to stop profiting from information gathered for security purposes. The deal, which still needs the court's approval, also would limit employees' access to users' personal data.

The action echoes a sweeping settlement that included a $5 billion fine against Facebook in 2019 in which the social media giant committed to stop selling information obtained for security purposes to advertisers.

Twitter has been in a state of crisis since Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a $44 billion hostile takeover of the social media site last month.

Musk recently declared the deal is "temporarily on hold," arguing that he must first determine how widespread bot accounts are on the site.

But corporate merger experts, and members of Twitter's chief executive, have noted that the deal is still moving forward, since Musk is in a legally binding contract with the company pending shareholder and regulatory review.

Musk has not yet commented on Wednesday's settlement.

