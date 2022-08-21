The daughter of 'Putin's brain' ideologist was killed in a car explosion

Updated August 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM ET

MOSCOW — An explosion in the outskirts of Moscow has killed the daughter of a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Daria Dugina, 29, was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser Sunday when the vehicle exploded.

She was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, who is often called "Putin's brain." Dugin is a prominent Russian nationalist intellectual whose vision of a revived Russian empire came to influence Putin's war in neighboring Ukraine.

Dugin was placed on western sanctions lists as a key proponent of the Kremlin's forced annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. He also backed Russia's decisions to send troops into Ukraine earlier this year.

Several Dugin allies immediately suggested he was the target of the blast and blamed the Ukrainian government.

Authorities in Russia have launched a criminal investigation.

