46th Stulberg Semi-Finalists Featured All Week; Winners To Be Announced May 22

Megan Yankee, the executive director of the Stulberg International String Competition, sat down with Cara Lieurance to preview a week of semifinalist showcases, ending in the announcement of the three medalists on Saturday, May 22.

Each semifinalist will be featured during the week at 7 pm starting May 17, when their adjudicated performances will be streamed. At 7 pm Friday, May 21, semifinalists perform Bach selections and the Bach Prize winner will be revealed. On Saturday May 22, six finalists will be named and new performances will begin at 10 am. At 7 pm Saturday, the three medalists will be announced and full concerto performances by two of the top prizewinners will round out the competition.

Yankee learned a lot about putting a music competition online in 2020. One of her 2021 edjustments was to provide a stipend for a professional recording to each finalist. She's excited to expand the competition to a full week. Concerts are pay-what-you-can, and can be viewed for 23 hours after the 7 pm start times.

