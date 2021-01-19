 5th Annual National Day of Racial Healing Will Be Celebrated Online | WMUK

5th Annual National Day of Racial Healing Will Be Celebrated Online

By 2 hours ago

Performers will include Gabriel Giron, Yolanda Lavender, and Ed Genesis.
Credit Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation in Kalamazoo

Today at 5 pm, Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Kalamazoo will present the 5th annual National Day of Racial Healing Celebration. It will be livestreamed on Facebook, Youtube, and the Public Media Network pages from the stage of the Kalamazoo State Theatre. Emily Olivares, coordinator for TRHT in Kalamazoo, and Ed Genesis, a TRHT Leadership Team member, activist and performer, spoke with Cara Lieurance about the group's goals and gave a preview of the online celebration. It will feature prominent performer/activists Gabriel Giron, Yolanda Lavender, and the Rootead Youth Dance Company.  


