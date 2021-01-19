5th Annual National Day of Racial Healing Will Be Celebrated Online

Today at 5 pm, Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Kalamazoo will present the 5th annual National Day of Racial Healing Celebration. It will be livestreamed on Facebook, Youtube, and the Public Media Network pages from the stage of the Kalamazoo State Theatre. Emily Olivares, coordinator for TRHT in Kalamazoo, and Ed Genesis, a TRHT Leadership Team member, activist and performer, spoke with Cara Lieurance about the group's goals and gave a preview of the online celebration. It will feature prominent performer/activists Gabriel Giron, Yolanda Lavender, and the Rootead Youth Dance Company.

An interview with Emily Olivares and Ed Genesis.

