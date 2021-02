Farmers Alley Theatre will present its season with the streaming platform Broadway On Demand to stay connected to theater-lovers in west Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, deputy director Rob Weiner and artistic director Jeremy Koch offer a behind-the-scenes perspective on how they regrouped after the pandemic began, and they preview this month's event, The Conviction of Lady Lorraine, a one-woman show by Dwandra Nickole Lampkin about a writer who encounters a homeless woman. It has been transformed into a tele-play for its debut on Oct 29. Ticket-holders can stream the play at any time for a 7-day period once it's released.

