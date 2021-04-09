 Aaron Diehl Performs Tonight From Kalamazoo To The World | WMUK

Aaron Diehl Performs Tonight From Kalamazoo To The World

By 38 minutes ago

Aaron Diehl.
Credit Maria Jarzyna

Driving up from his former hometown of Columbus, OH (he now lives in Brooklyn), the top-flight jazz pianist Aaron Diehl will present a livestreamed concert from the Epic Center in Kalamazoo at 7:30 Friday, Apr 9, with bassist John Webber and drummer Aaron Kimmel. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Diehl talks about his adjustment to a pandemic year which hit just has his latest album, The Vagabond, was released. It's given him time to reflect on life's priorities. Tonight's concert for The Gilmore was rescheduled from a planned appearance at the 2020 Gilmore Keyboard Festival. To access the concert online, visit thegilmore.org. 


You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Aaron Diehl
jazz
Let's Hear It
The Gilmore
gilmore keyboard festival

Related Content

A Personal Introduction To The Gilmore Festival's Fall/Winter Season

By Aug 19, 2020
Gilmore Keyboard Festival

It's Pierre Van Der Westhuizen's favorite part of the job: to identify and provide a platform for new artists to establish themselves, and for established masters to share their exceptional talent with west Michigan audiences. Together with WMUK's Cara Lieurance, Van Der Westhuizen previews the 2020/21 season of the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, highlighting the artists' personal stories and achievements. 


Her Career 'Can Only Go Up:' Jazz Pianist Aaron Diehl

By Sep 9, 2015
cecilemclorinsalvant.com

Jazz pianist Aaron Diehl is experiencing a rising wave of positive reviews after the release of a new album with singer Cecile McLorin Salvant, with whom he's been touring in Europe. Juilliard-trained Diehl, who last appeared in Kalamazoo in 2012 for the Gilmore Rising Stars Series, will join Salvant with his trio to open the new season of Fontana on Friday.

Three Colleagues, Confident With Color, Release Unusual Debussy Album

By Oct 23, 2020
Centaur Records

The new release Impressions of Debussy brings together two current and one former faculty members of the Western Michigan University School of Music:  classical pianist Lori Sims, jazz saxophonist/composer Andrew Rathbun, and jazz pianist/composer Jeremy Siskind. 