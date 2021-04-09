Aaron Diehl Performs Tonight From Kalamazoo To The World

Driving up from his former hometown of Columbus, OH (he now lives in Brooklyn), the top-flight jazz pianist Aaron Diehl will present a livestreamed concert from the Epic Center in Kalamazoo at 7:30 Friday, Apr 9, with bassist John Webber and drummer Aaron Kimmel. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Diehl talks about his adjustment to a pandemic year which hit just has his latest album, The Vagabond, was released. It's given him time to reflect on life's priorities. Tonight's concert for The Gilmore was rescheduled from a planned appearance at the 2020 Gilmore Keyboard Festival. To access the concert online, visit thegilmore.org.

An interview with Aaron Diehl.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.