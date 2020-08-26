Across The US And At WMU, Band Directors Prioritize Safety During COVID-19

"I've never felt closer to my colleagues around the country," says Scott Boerma, director of bands at Western Michigan University, describing how the COVID-19 crisis was met by a coordinated, science-based response by the College Band Directors Association. It resulted in studies, new research and guidelines for making music without spreading the virus.

An interview with Scott Boerma, Trey Harris, and Mary Land.

Along with Boerma, Trey Harris, associate director of bands and leader of the Bronco Marching Band, and Mary Land, associate professor of music education and director of the Concert Band, shared their outlook on how music students can continue their education. The outdoors is a major component of the plan. A large tent set up in the Miller Auditorium Plaza will keep musicians sheltered and distanced at the beginning of the semester.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.