Across The US And At WMU, Band Directors Prioritize Safety During COVID-19

By 54 minutes ago

Miller Auditorium Plaza is an outdoor space where ensembles of 20 and fewer will rehearse during the pandemic.
Credit Courtesy of OCBA Landscape Architects / https://ocba.com/

"I've never felt closer to my colleagues around the country," says Scott Boerma, director of bands at Western Michigan University, describing how the COVID-19 crisis was met by a coordinated, science-based response by the College Band Directors Association. It resulted in studies, new research and guidelines for making music without spreading the virus.


Guidelines from the CBDNA
Credit cbdna.org

Along with Boerma, Trey Harris, associate director of bands and leader of the Bronco Marching Band, and Mary Land, associate professor of music education and director of the Concert Band, shared their outlook on how music students can continue their education. The outdoors is a major component of the plan. A large tent set up in the Miller Auditorium Plaza will keep musicians sheltered and distanced at the beginning of the semester.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Scott Boerma
Mary Land
Trey Harris
WMU
Bronco Marching Band
WMU Wind Symphony
WMU Concert Band
COVID-19

Related Content

Soprano Lindsay Kesselman To Sing Personal Works of Mobberly and Mackey with WMU Bands

By Feb 10, 2020
Bo Huang

Dr. Scott Boerma and Dr. Trey Harris joined Cara Lieurance to preview a 3 pm concert on Sunday Feb 16 shared by the WMU Concert Band and WMU Wind Symphony, and 7:30 pm concert on Monday, Feb 17 featuring the WMU Symphonic Band. Both will be held in Miller Auditorium, and both share the same guest artist: soprano Lindsay Kesselman.

Directors Preview WMU Wind Symphony, Symphonic Band, and Concert Band Shows

By Oct 7, 2019
WMU School of Music

Two weeks before school starts in the fall, Western Michigan University music students start marching band practice for the football season. When classes begin, it's also time to work on concert repertoire for the University Wind Symphony, Symphonic Band, and Concert Bands. The three directors - Dr. Scott Boerma, (Wind Symphony); Dr. Mary Land (Concert Band) and Dr. Trey Harris (Symphonic Band & Bronco Marching Band) - joined Cara Lieurance to let listeners know about two upcoming concerts and their repertoire. 

First up is the Wind Symphony on Sunday, Oct 13 at 3 pm, then the Concert and University bands will hold a joint concert on Monday, Oct 14 at 7:30 pm. Both concerts are free, and will be held in Miller Auditorium. 