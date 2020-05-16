Amash Says He Won't Run For President This Year

Michigan Congressman Justin Amash says he won't be running for President this year. He made the announcement on Twitter Saturday three weeks after launching an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Presidential nomination. 

In his Twitter thread, Amash says the current environment presents many challenges for a Presidential candidate other than a Republican or Democrat to break through. He says those include political polarization and social distancing due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

Amash was first elected to Michigan’s 3rd Congressional district in 2010. After redistricting, it included both Grand Rapids and Battle Creek. Amash left the Republican party last year and became an independent. That was shortly after saying that President Trump had committed impeachable offenses. Amash voted to impeach the President late last year.

While his Twitter thread says he will work to support growing the Libertarian party, Amash doesn’t say if he will run for re-election to his Congressional seat.

