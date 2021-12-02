 Art Beat: Art In Bloom | WMUK

Art Beat: Art In Bloom

By 28 minutes ago

Artist Ashley Carlson
Credit Christopher Deau Photography

The journey artist Ashley Carlson has chosen to travel is lined by flowers. Blossoms of every kind are a frequent topic of her art. 


A graphic artist by day, Carlson continues her journey into the off-business hours creating prints, paintings, calendars, and ornaments. It is a journey of joy and self-discovery, intensifying over the pandemic, when Carlson found herself more isolated at her home, her only outings taking her out into nature. Her inspiration from the natural world then made it onto canvas.

“’Journey of an Artist’ became my mantra,” Carlson says. “I wanted a way to connect all my artwork together because I felt like I was always evolving as an artist—even at age 7. My mom took me to an exhibition by Renoir. I was just blown away that you could do [art] as a profession. It kind of became a love affair from there.”

Carlson studied graphic design and advertising, managing artwork for various big brands. On her own time, however, she devotes her passion to painting, printmaking, creating calendars and ornaments.

“These last few years I’ve turned that into my side hustle, if you will, and showing as much as I possibly can,” Carlson says.

A frequent topic of Carlson’s art, including her 2022 calendar, is floral.

An example of Ashley Colson's art
Credit Christopher Deau Photography

“I think it all stems from that 7-year-old version of me,” Carlson says. “I used to take painting classes with my mom, and I always painted flowers. Fields and wooded areas and growing up in the country, that was my playground. As I got older—flowers are a theme in a lot of people’s lives, whether it’s weddings, funerals, those big occasions, flowers are always tucked in the corner to be a beautiful, feeling piece of that journey.”

Find Ashley Carlson’s work, along with the work of many other Michigan artists and vendors, on Sunday, December 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Bellflower at 4700 West D Avenue.

Tags: 
Art Beat
Ashley Carlson

Related Content

Art Beat: Art As A Spiritual Experience

By Nov 24, 2021
Anna Barnhart

Anna Barnhart uses more than just brush strokes when she paints. She uses cotton swabs. She uses bubble wrap. She uses found objects – just to see what they can do. 


Art Beat: On Riding Ostriches

By Nov 18, 2021
Matt Bird

Ever thought about joining the circus? Librarian Betsy Bird didn’t have to look far to find an entertaining topic for her historical young adult novel, Long Road to the Circus (Penguin Random House, 2021), illustrated by David Small.


Art Beat: Overcoming Struggle Through Art

By Nov 11, 2021
Zinta Aistars

In August 2021, a tiny shop opened its doors in downtown Otsego, Michigan. Opening the doors of ALICE is a little like falling into a rabbit hole – a technicolor journey into art in myriad forms.

Art Beat: Looking Below The Surface

By Nov 4, 2021
Michigan State University Press

First, our eyes are drawn to the gorgeous cover and illustrations by Glenn Wolff. Soon, we want to look below the surface and begin to turn the pages. In her new book, The Accidental Reef and Other Ecological Odysseys in the Great Lakes(Michigan State University Press, 2021), author Lynne Heasley beckons us to look below the surface of the Great Lakes. 