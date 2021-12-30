 Art Beat: Art drawn from nature | WMUK

Art Beat: Art drawn from nature

By 2 minutes ago

Sculpture by Brent Harris
Credit Brent Harris

What better way to celebrate the reopening of the Kalamazoo Nature Center's newly renovated Exhibits Hall than with an art exhibit? Kalamazoo sculptor Brent Harris has curated “Art Drawn From Nature,” an exhibit of eight local artists working in different mediums. It opens on January 7th. 


Although you may be familiar with the artwork of Brent Harris, you may not know about how his interest in sculpting the human form came to be – in the back of an ambulance.

“I came out to Western [Michigan University] to study sculpture,” Harris says. “Actually, I studied psychology and moved into sculpture. After I graduated, that’s when I became a paramedic. I wanted to serve the community, to immerse myself back into the town I lived in. I still sculpted. I still had some shows… As a paramedic, just being involved with the human body, that seemed to be a natural progression."

A print by Corinne Rutkowski
Credit Corinne Rutkowski

Once Harris decided to transition from his job as a paramedic to devote himself to his art, he purchased the foundry where he had apprenticed during his college years. He named it the Alchemist Sculpture Foundry.

“I use my figures to tell stories and clarify the world around me,” Harris says in his artist statement. “These stories range from gestural vignettes to personal and spiritual examinations, and socio-political study. The human figure is a universal shorthand which allows my sculpture to have an intimate connection with the viewer. I use these unconscious gestures to express emotion that is elemental. Something that hits us before it reaches our higher consciousness.”

Harris now teaches sculpture at the Kalamazoo Institute of the Arts, where he has gotten acquainted with other artists working in different mediums. He selected eight artists from this circle to bring their art to the Kalamazoo Nature Center exhibit. Artists will include Sharon Gill, Maryellen Hains, Anna Z. Ill, Courtney S. Nelson, Gayle Reyes, Corinn Rutkoski, Maria Scott, as well as sculpture by Brent Harris. Also performing at the January 7th reception will be Carolyn Pampalone Rabbers of Wellspring Dance Company.

“All the artists I’ve selected are inspired by nature,” Harris says. “We have artists, scientists, biologists—quite the expanse of people, a lot of talent.”

The Art Drawn From Nature exhibit will take place at the newly renovated Kalamazoo Nature Center from January 7, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., to February 27, 2022. Visit Kalamazoo Nature Center for admission rates.

Tags: 
Art Beat
Kalamazoo Nature Center
Brent Harris
Alchemist Sculpture Foundry

Related Content

Art Beat: Carving out a niche in the art world

By Dec 23, 2021
Tamara Hirzel

As a child, Tamara Hirzel wandered the 40 acres of wilderness and countryside that her parents owned. Nature was a companion and inspiration – and it remains so to this day. 


Art Beat: Little boys and big trees

By Dec 17, 2021
Gina Stevens

A little boy named Griffin takes a walk through the forest. He is struck by the beauty of the trees that surround him. 


Art Beat: Life through a camera lens

By Dec 9, 2021
Sam Zomer

For Sam Zomer, photography is a means for preserving history. You will rarely find him without a camera as he makes his way through his day. 


Art Beat: Art In Bloom

By Dec 2, 2021
Christopher Deau Photography

The journey artist Ashley Carlson has chosen to travel is lined by flowers. Blossoms of every kind are a frequent topic of her art. 