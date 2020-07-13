Arts Council Continues To Create Pathways During Pandemic

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, executive director Kristen Chesak expands on how the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is continuing its mission of connecting artists and audiences in West Michigan with a variety of strategies.

Early on, the popular monthly Art Hop was transformed into a weekly online showcase called the Spotlight Series. Although Art On The Mall won't be a feature of the summer this year, live music will return soon: starting July 19, the Concerts in the Park and Summertime Live series will offer free outdoor concerts through the end of summer (masks are required to attend).

Behind the scenes, the ACGK is working to spread the word and offer assistance in finding funding sources that are available to artists and arts organizations. Chesak says Aug 3 is the deadline for new projects and professional development grants from the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs. Chesak also recommends a workshop series co-sponsored by the Kalamazoo Public Library: What Are We Called To Do In This Moment: Four Questions for Nonprofits To Ask Right Now. The next session is Wednesday, July 15 at 11:30 am.