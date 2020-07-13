Arts Council Continues To Create Pathways During Pandemic

By 47 seconds ago

Graphic from the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo website.
Credit kalamazooarts.org

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, executive director Kristen Chesak expands on how the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is continuing its mission of connecting artists and audiences in West Michigan with a variety of strategies. 


Early on, the popular monthly Art Hop was transformed into a weekly online showcase called the Spotlight Series. Although Art On The Mall won't be a feature of the summer this year, live music will return soon: starting July 19, the Concerts in the Park and Summertime Live series will offer free outdoor concerts through the end of summer (masks are required to attend). 

Behind the scenes, the ACGK is working to spread the word and offer assistance in finding funding sources that are available to artists and arts organizations. Chesak says Aug 3 is the deadline for new projects and professional development grants from the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs. Chesak also recommends a workshop series co-sponsored by the Kalamazoo Public Library: What Are We Called To Do In This Moment: Four Questions for Nonprofits To Ask Right NowThe next session is Wednesday, July 15 at 11:30 am. 

Tags: 
Kristen Chesak
ACGK
Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Public Library

Related Content

How The Arts Council Turns Ideas Into Reality: A Conversation With Kristin Chesak And Ashley Daneman

By Mar 6, 2020
Tamra Diamond (Chesak); Grant Beachy (Daneman)

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo offers several different grants to fund a range of Kalamazoo-area creative activity, including the KADI grant, or Kalamazoo Artistic Development Initiative grant. Cara Lieurance talks to Kristen Chesak, the executive director of the Arts Council, and  Ashley Daneman, a 2020 KADI grant recipient for her concert-series-with-a-twist concept, Authenticity Kalamazoo.  Other recipients this cycle include artists like Kelly Van Der Kley, who will use her grant to learn more about book-making techniques in Venice, then share them locally through her work with Kalamazoo Book Arts


A Check-In With Kristen Chesak Of The Arts Council

By Jan 27, 2020

Art Hop is one of the most visible programs created and supported by the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, but the list of ACGK activity is much larger than most people realize. Executive Director Kristen Chesak joins Cara Lieurance to talk about how the council has sustained and helped focus the work of artists in southwest Michigan - filmmakers, painters, dancers, musicians, ceramic artists, playwrights, performers and craftspeople of all kinds. 

"Bridge" Grants Help Kalamazoo Arts Groups

By May 7, 2020
Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo

The coronavirus pandemic is causing serious financial pain for arts organizations in Kalamazoo. But a new fund may help them weather the crisis.


Kalamazoo's Art Hop Goes Virtual

By Apr 2, 2020
Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo

The coronavirus outbreak means big changes for Kalamazoo's monthly Art Hop. Starting Friday, April 3, it goes virtual.