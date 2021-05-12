Avery Gagliano, 2020 National Chopin Competition Winner, To Perform Sunday

Avery Gagliano won the National Chopin Competition on March 1, 2020 at age 18. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Gagliano says that winning the competition was "unreal" and felt more like part of a process rather than an end point. She says she is eager to travel and be in front of audiences again, after spending a pandemic year practicing and learning new repertoire.

An interview with Avery Gagliano.

At 4 pm Sunday, May 16 Gagliano will come to Kalamazoo to give a livestreamed performance on the Rising Stars Series presented by the Gilmore Keyboard Festival. She previews the Chopin, Bach, Beethoven and Dett that make up the music on her program.

